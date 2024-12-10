Drag Race Queens Unite for SLAYCATION Original Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s the most drag-tastic time of the year! From Crave, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios, the new, six-episode Crave Original series, SLAYCATION, is available for a New Year’s Eve, stay-at-home binge-watch, on WOW Presents Plus on Tuesday, December 31.

SLAYCATION follows six larger-than-life queens from across the international DRAG RACE family – BOA, Jada Shada Hudson, Kandy Muse, Kerri Colby, Lawrence Chaney, and Luxx Noir London – as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their fish-out-of-water escapades culminate in a show-stopping performance for the local community.

The series will be available to stream on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in 190 territories worldwide.

Meet the queens of SLAYCATION:

BOA

Age: 29 (Windsor, ON)

Previous Season(s): CANADA’S DRAG RACE Season 1

Instagram: @boathedragqueen

Now five years sober, after her run on CANADA’S DRAG RACE, BOA became committed to her recovery and overall health. She is a newly certified yoga instructor, who has launched her wellness brand BOGA (yoga for every body) and podcast, BOGA: Wellness with BOA, where she discusses the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness.

Jada Shada Hudson

Age: 39 (Toronto, ON)

Previous Season(s): CANADA’S DRAG RACE Season 3

Instagram: @jadashadahudson

Coined “Toronto’s Turnup Queen,” Jada Shada Hudson has been in the drag scene for 14 years. In addition to being a runner up on Season 3 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE, she has also made appearances on the Crave original series 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS and the CBC Gem short-form series QUEENS. Jada even performed at the pre-show for Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You Too” World Tour in 2019.

Kandy Muse

Age: 30 (The Bronx, New York City, NY)

Previous Season(s): RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 13; RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 8

Instagram: @thekandymuse

Kandy Muse is a triple threat drag superstar from The Bronx, or as she likes to put it, from the hood to Hollywood! Her talent for telling it like it is landed her own series on WOW Presents Plus, INSIDE THE PRODUCER’S STUDIO WITH KANDY MUSE, where she spills the tea on the spiciest DRAG RACE drama with her DRAG RACE sisters.

Kerri Colby

Age: 27 (Los Angeles, CA)

Previous Season(s): RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 14

Instagram: @kerricolby

Self-described as southern-raised and LA-glazed, Kerri Colby is a proud multi-cultural transgender woman who constantly breaks down barriers. Hailing from the Legendary House of Colby, with her flawless aesthetic, this queen will always tell it like it is, showing the world she came to play and she’s here to slay.

Lawrence Chaney

Age: 27 (Glasgow, Scotland, UK)

Previous Season(s): RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 2

Instagram: @lawrencechaney

Lawrence Chaney was crowned winner of Season 2 of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK. Largely known for their comedy and stand-up shows, they serve as host of the WOW Presents Plus series HOUSE OF LAUGHS, showcasing the funniest and fiercest LGBTQ2S+ up-and-coming comedians and drag queens. Additionally, Lawrence has hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race Live on the Las Vegas Strip.

Luxx Noir London

Age: 24 (East Orange, NJ)

Previous Season(s): RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15

Instagram: @luxxnoirlondon

Luxx Noir London made her mark on Season 15 of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE as one of the fiercest FASHION QUEENS in recent herstory. She has a burgeoning music career, with her current single, “Let It All Hang Out” and an upcoming album in the works. Always on the go, Luxx has walked the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, spoken at the famous New School about the impact of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE, and continues to push the fashion envelope forward.

Season 5 of the Canadian Screen Award-winning series CANADA’S DRAG RACE is currently streaming on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and over 190 territories worldwide.

In association with Crave, SLAYCATION is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Laura Michalchyshyn, Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Donna Luke, and Jennifer Harkness. Paul Mays is Executive Producer/Showrunner. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

