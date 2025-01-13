Dr. Tara Narula To Join ABC News as Chief Medical Correspondent

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dr. Tara Narula, a renowned cardiologist at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital and nationally recognized medical journalist, will join ABC News as chief medical correspondent. She will report on health and wellness news across ABC News programs and platforms, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “GMA 3: What You Need to Know,” ABC News’ 24/7 streaming channel ABC News Live, ABC Audio and ABC Owned Television Stations across the country.

Dr. Narula is a board-certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, where she serves as the associate director of the Women’s Heart Program. She is also an associate professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra/Northwell and the Director of Communications for the Katz Institute of Women’s Health at Northwell, and also serves as a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

“We are incredibly excited for Dr. Narula to join ABC News, working across our programs and stations, as part of our ongoing commitment to offer our audiences fact-based health and medical news,” said Debra OConnell, president, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks.

Added Almin Karamehdovic, president of ABC News, “Dr. Narula’s wealth of knowledge and expertise as a physician make her the perfect person to report on the latest medical issues and breakthroughs, and her passion for educating the public about heart disease prevention, women’s health issues, mental health and wellness will provide our viewers with vital information to help them lead healthier lives.”

Dr. Narula also has extensive experience working as a medical correspondent and contributor for more than a decade at numerous television networks and publications including CBS, CNN, NBC and Oprah Magazine, and is a recipient of a 2022 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Live News Program (“CBS Mornings”), the 2019 WomenHeart Nanette Wenger Award for Media, and the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2025.

“I am honored to join one of the most trusted news organizations in this role,” said Dr. Narula. “I learned early on from my father who is a physician that working in the medical field is a privilege, and now, I look forward to reporting on new health and medical advancements in wellness and resiliency, and helping people live their best lives.”

After graduating from Stanford University with degrees in economics and biology, Dr. Narula later obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine, where she graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha Society Honors. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Narula joined Lenox Hill Heart & Vascular Institute of New York in 2010, where she continues to provide outpatient consultative care.

Dr. Darien Sutton, ABC News medical correspondent, will continue to report across ABC News programs and platforms, as part of the network’s award-winning Medical Unit, along with Dr. Narula.

Comments