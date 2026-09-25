Dr. Shefali Breaks Down How Social Media Algorithms Target Boys and Girls Differently
The conversation centers on raising children amid algorithm-driven platforms.
Dr. Shefali sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss conscious parenting and the distinct ways social media algorithms shape the experiences of young boys and girls online. The conversation drew on Dr. Shefali's work exploring how children are raised in a digital environment increasingly shaped by algorithmic targeting.
The discussion centered on Dr. Shefali's books on conscious parenting, a framework she has built around helping parents understand and respond to the pressures children face growing up with constant social media exposure. Barrymore and Dr. Shefali used the appearance to unpack how those pressures diverge by gender, with algorithms steering boys and girls toward different types of content and online experiences.
Much of the sit-down focused on practical implications for parents, with Dr. Shefali outlining how understanding these algorithmic patterns can inform the way families approach screen time and online safety. The appearance framed the topic as part of a broader conversation about conscious parenting in an age where digital platforms play an outsized role in shaping childhood.
The segment gave Dr. Shefali space to connect her published work on conscious parenting directly to the concerns many parents raise about social media's influence, offering Barrymore's audience a lens into how algorithm design intersects with the way young people develop online.
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