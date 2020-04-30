Dr. Ranj Singh Will Join Dr. Dawn Harper For Online Show

This Morning resident doctor and Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj Singh will join TV medic and Embarrassing Bodies star Dr Dawn Harper for an exclusive conversation about his career as part of Dr Dawn's live streamed digital series, Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper.

During the episode Dr Dawn, who alongside her media career works as a general practitioner in Stroud, will chat with Dr Ranj about his clinical work, his time on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing and his upcoming projects.

Dr Ranj Singh, the co-creating host of BAFTA award-winning CBeebies series, Get Well Soon, will appear via video link to Dr Dawn Harper at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester, of which she in an ambassador.

The episode will air live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 4 May 2020 at 3pm.

Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper forms part of the Barn Theatre's free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. The series joins British record holder Kenton Cool's mountaineering show, Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool, Giffords Circus' Tweedy the Clown's children's entertainment show, Tweedy's Lost & Found, as well as weekly live Q&As with Cotswold District Council leader Joe Harris and local MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown. The theatre recently launched two weekday series: Shakespeare in lockdown series Bard From The Barn, co-produced by Aaron Sidwell, Hal Chambers and the Barn Theatre, as well as children's story time series Storytime at the Barn with Michael Morpurgo, in partnership with HarperCollins Children's Books.

The Barn Theatre's wardrobe department are also doing their part in supporting those on the front line as they have started creating scrubs for local NHS surgeries.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition by producing 12 Built By Barn shows to upwards of 80,000 audience members and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Their contribution to the local community stretches further than just the theatre with large scale outreach programmes, school workshops and collaborative projects around the centenary of the First World War, the 'record-breaking' Cirencester Human Poppy, and The Cirencester Advent Festival that have enhanced the well-being of the community and draw thousands of visitors to the town.

The theatre has also worked extensively with disadvantaged communities working with charities including Cirencester Housing for Young People (CHYP) and Age UK Gloucestershire.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms.





