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ONSLAUGHT Now Available to Watch at Home

The action-horror film directed by Adam Wingard features Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, and Rebecca Hall.

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ONSLAUGHT Now Available to Watch at Home

ONSLAUGHT, the action-horror film directed by Adam Wingard, is now available to watch at home.

The film stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald Veljohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, with Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall.

The film's synopsis: When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard, with a screenplay by Simon Barrett, from a story by Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett.

Cast

Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald Veljohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall

Creative Team

Directed by Adam Wingard

Screenplay by Simon Barrett

Story by Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett

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