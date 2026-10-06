ONSLAUGHT Now Available to Watch at Home
The action-horror film directed by Adam Wingard features Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, and Rebecca Hall.
ONSLAUGHT, the action-horror film directed by Adam Wingard, is now available to watch at home.
The film stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald Veljohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, with Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall.
The film's synopsis: When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.
The film is directed by Adam Wingard, with a screenplay by Simon Barrett, from a story by Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett.
Cast
Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald Veljohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall
Creative Team
Directed by Adam Wingard
Screenplay by Simon Barrett
Story by Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett
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