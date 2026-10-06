ONSLAUGHT Now Available to Watch at Home

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ONSLAUGHT, the action-horror film directed by Adam Wingard, is now available to watch at home.

The film stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald Veljohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, with Drew Starkey and Rebecca Hall.

The film's synopsis: When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard, with a screenplay by Simon Barrett, from a story by Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett.

Cast

Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald Veljohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall

Creative Team

Directed by Adam Wingard

Screenplay by Simon Barrett

Story by Adam Wingard & Simon Barrett

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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