Dmitry Krymov's FRAGMENT in HD Hits U.S. Cinemas Nationwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally renowned stage director, Dmitry Krymov, will be getting the big screen treatment as his latest production "Fragment" hits cinemas in HD across the U.S. this month.

The performance, captured before a live audience at the Klaipeda Drama Theatre in Lithuania, and subtitled in both English and Russian, will be presented in over two dozen cities this month and next, including screenings in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, St. Louis, San Jose and Washington DC.

Krymov, who was recently profiled in both the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine, famously emigrated from Russia to the U.S. in February 2022, settling in NYC, where he established Krymov Lab NYC. The Lab subsequently began a residency at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club playing to sold out audiences with their two overlapping productions "Big Trip 1: Pushkin "Eugene Onegin in our own words" and "Big Trip 2: Three love stories near the railroad", both of which were lauded by New York theater critics and fans alike. The Lab's upcoming "Metamorphosis", set for a March 2025 premiere, is being viewed as must-see theatre as well.

In the filmed performance "Fragment", Krymov uses Anton Chekhov's Act 3 fire scene from "Three Sisters" as a leaping off point for mayhem that drifts effortlessly between comedy and tragedy, breaking fourth walls and incorporating a fifth wall, a movie screen whose images the heroine strokes and embraces and desperately communes with.

"Regarding the question that may arise as to why I didn't stage the wonderful play 'Three Sisters', Krymov notes, "I once pointed out that when standing in front of a famous painting, I am interested in taking a good look at its parts, maybe even more than at the whole picture, so that, there, as if in a drop of water, I would discover the artist's portrait and individuality. It's a kind of game. A theatrical game. And since in my opinion Chekhov is neither sluggish nor apathetic, but very energetic, bright, and even fierce, the fire scene is the best for my game."

"Fragment" opens this Wednesday, January 15th, at IPIC Theaters in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, North Bethesda and Redmond WA, and will continue throughout the month and next in movie houses nationwide. For more information on the film and for access to on online ticketing, visit here. Take a look at the trailer and photos from the production below.

Director Dmitry Krymov

Comments