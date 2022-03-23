Disney to Celebrate Animation at the Oscars with 'Life is Shorts' Special

"Life is Shorts: Oscar 2022," celebrating the magic of animation and featuring three Academy AwardÂ®-winning or -nominated shorts from Disney and Pixar - "Bao," "Burrow" and "Lou" - will debut Friday, March 25, on Disney Channel and Disney XD in support of the 94th OscarsÂ®.

Hosted by daytime talk show host Tamron Hall, the special will kick off March 25 (8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney XD) and air throughout the weekend.

Descriptions for the short films included in the special are the following:

"Burrow" (2020 Academy Award Nominee)

In "Burrow," a young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she's doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.

"Bao" (2018 Academy Award Winner)

In "Bao," an aging Chinese mom suffering from empty nest syndrome gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life as a lively, giggly dumpling boy. Mom excitedly welcomes this new bundle of joy into her life, but Dumpling starts growing up fast, and Mom must come to the bittersweet revelation that nothing stays cute and small forever.

"Lou" (2017 Academy Award Nominee)

When a toy stealing bully ruins recess for a playground full of kids, only one thing stands in his way: the "Lost and Found" box. After a madcap chase through the schoolyard, the items in the box unite to teach the bully that giving back can be even more fulfilling than taking away.

The special presentation is produced by Localish for Disney Channel and Disney XD as part of the lead-up to the Sunday, March 27, 2022, live broadcast of the 94th Oscars on ABC.