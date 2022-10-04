Disney+ and Star+ Relaunch on Sony Playstation 5 Consoles

Starting today, PlayStation®5 users can download Disney+ (globally) and Star+ (in Latin America) natively on PS5 consoles. With the relaunch, users can now stream their favorite movies, TV shows, Originals, and more in 4K High-Dynamic Range video quality.

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we're excited to enhance both Disney+ and Star+ for PlayStation 5 users," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming. "The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

Both Disney+ and Star+ require a paid subscription and high-speed Internet connection for best viewing quality. They are available to download in the Media section of the PS5 console.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Star+ is a general entertainment and sports streaming service launched in Latin America on August 31, 2021. It is complementary to, but independent from Disney+ in this region. The service is the home for exclusive premieres of general entertainment TV series and movies from The Walt Disney Company's content studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, Star Original Productions, National Geographic Original Productions and more, and the streaming service for live sports from ESPN, the most respected and renowned brand for sports fans in the region.

From dramas to comedies (including all seasons of The Simpsons) and thrillers for adults, Star+ also features exclusive original programming from the Star general entertainment brand, along with a collection of regional original productions from Latin America.