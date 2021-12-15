Disney Television Announces Wild West-Themed Sixth Season of BUNK'D

Disney Branded Television announced TODAY that a sixth season of the wildly popular summer camp comedy "BUNK'D" has been given a greenlight and will premiere on Disney Channel in 2022.

"BUNK'D," which recently marked 100 episodes, has consistently been a stand-out hit for the channel. Series regulars Miranda May (Lou), Trevor Tordjman (Parker), Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny) and Israel Johnson (Noah) will return for the new installment set at a dude ranch in the WILD West.

They will be joined by new cast members Shiloh Verrico ("Country Comfort") as Winnie, Luke Busey ("Cobweb") as Jake, and newcomer Alfred Lewis as Bill. Erin Dunlap will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner of the series, with May also landing an executive producer role. As in previous seasons, May will continue to direct select episodes.

Reena Singh, senior vice president, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television, said, "'BUNK'D' has been a hugely successful series for Disney Channel, and we're looking forward to another fun-filled season in an exciting new setting. With Erin Dunlap back as showrunner and our outstanding returning cast members on board, our viewers can look forward to unexpected adventures with their Camp Kikiwaka favorites as they tackle new challenges in the WILD West."

Season six, titled "BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes," begins as Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah arrive at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, where Lou must convince the surly owner, a.k.a. "The Marshal" to officially sell the property to her. In the meantime, counselors Noah and Destiny have their hands full with the newly arrived campers, including Bill, a no-nonsense descendant of famous cowboy Bill Pickett who prefers roping cattle to hanging out with friends; Winnie, a fearless girl who's earned the nickname "Wild Winnie" by breaking the rules and occasionally blowing things up; and Jake, a laid-back, easy-going boy who also happens to be a video-gaming fanatic.

"BUNK'D" originally premiered on July 31, 2015, as a spinoff of the hit comedy series "Jessie" (2011-2015) and has run for five seasons. The series revolves around the hilarious adventures of the campers and counselors at Maine's rustic Camp Kikiwaka. In 2021, it remains a top 7 live-action cable series with kids 6-11 (#7) and top 5 with girls 6-11 (#5).*

"BUNK'D" is executive produced by Dunlap, May, David Booth, Valerie Ahearn and Eric Schaar and was created by Pamela Eells O'Connell.

Photo: Disney Branded Television/Mitchell Haaseth