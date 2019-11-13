Disney+ Streaming All But One Episodes of THE SIMPSONS, Excludes Michael Jackson's Guest Star

All episodes of "The Simpsons" are now streaming on the recently launched Disney+ with the exception of "Stark Raving Dad."

The season three opener, which featured Michael Jackson as a guest star, is not available on the platform. Jackson lent his voice to the character Homer meets while in a mental institution, Leon Kompowsky.

The Hollywood Reporter states, "In March of this year, 'Stark Raving Dad' was pulled from broadcast circulation following the release of the HBO documentary film 'Leaving Neverland,' in which the late Pop star was accused by multiple men of molestation when they were boys."

Disney did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter's multiple inquiries about the missing episode from 1991.

The story was originally reported by Ryan Parker for The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





