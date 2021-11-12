Disney+ Sets Release for PINOCCHIO Starring Tom Hanks & Cynthia Erivo

Disney has announced that "Pinocchio" will premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Inspired by Disney's animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

Zemeckis directs the film with Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz producing through their company Depth of Field. Weitz and Zemeckis are writing the script.

The 1940 Disney animated classic tells the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.