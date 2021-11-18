Disney Orders HAILEY'S ON IT Series Starring Auli'i Cravalho

Hailey's On It, a new animated series starring Moana's Auli'i Cravalho, has gotten a series order from Disney.

Deadline reports that Cravalho will voice the main character, with Manny Jacinto and Gary Anthony Williams also in the cast. The series is slated to premiere in 2023.

The animated series follows Hailey Banks (Cravalho), a resourceful yet safe teenager who is on a mission to complete every item on her long list of tasks in order to save the world. As some of the tasks prove to be challenging and, at times, impractical, Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover her own greatness in order to conquer her fears. Throughout her missions, she also faces the risky ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott (Jacinto).

Auli'i gained international stardom as THE VOICE of Disney's Moana, and performed the Oscar nominated song, "How Far I'll Go," alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards. Auli'i has been seen seen next as a lead in the primetime television series, Rise, from Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller airing mid-season on NBC. She also starred as Ariel in "The little Mermaid Live".