Disney Lays Off Over 50 Employees From its Studio Division

Disney has implemented more layoffs, this time impacting over 50 employees in the studio division, Variety reports.

Six people at Searchlight Pictures were laid off on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Disney-owned ESPN eliminated 500 positions - 300 employees and 200 unfilled posts. This was done to free up resources for streaming, digital and video departments.

This also comes as Lionsgate announced 15% of the studio's motion picture group will be laid off. Sony Pictures also recently enacted around 35 layoffs to its marketing and distribution teams.

