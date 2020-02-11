Discovery's All New Series MASTER DISTILLER Premieres March 3

Three competitors. Three judges. One winning spirit. In an all-new Discovery Channel series, MASTER DISTILLER, America's top legal and outlaw distillers go head to head in the ultimate booze-making competition to see who has what it takes to join the ranks of the greats and win the title of Master Distiller.

The all-new series, MASTER DISTILLER, premieres Tuesday, March 3 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel after an all-new episode of MOONSHINERS at 9pm ET/PT.

Across the country, distillers carry on a centuries old tradition. While some operate on the legal side, others perfect their craft in the shadows and beyond the reach of the law. Now, these diverse distillers will compete to earn their place in liquor-making history.

Judged by three legendary Moonshiners - Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery's MOONSHINERS - three competitors will faceoff each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit, including American whiskey, rum, gin, mountain brandy, and mezcal among others. Beyond the necessary amount of skill required to complete the challenges, these competitors will need to prove their knowledge of the craft and demonstrate profound creativity as they convert raw local ingredients into authentic, handcrafted spirits that will impress the most seasoned of distilling experts. The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.

With bragging rights on the line and a limited run of their winning product on the shelf, who will have what it takes to be named MASTER DISTILLER?

MASTER DISTILLER is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason FOX and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

Watch the promo here:





