Discovery+ & OWN Announce New Unscripted Series

discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY the premiere date of "Like Mother, Like Daughter?," a new docu-series exploring the complicated and powerful dynamics between six mother and daughter duos, each at a critical crossroads and searching for help. The eight episode series will debut two, one-hour episodes on Saturday, January 8 and new episodes weekly on discovery+.

"Like Mother, Like Daughter?" follows six pairs of mothers and daughters who embark on a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships. Emotions run high as healing these relationships exposes long-kept secrets, reopening old wounds and revealing deep seated issues. With the help of mental health experts Dr. Cynthia Powell-Hicks and Dr. Allycin Powell-Hicks -- a mother/daughter duo themselves who can uniquely relate to the dynamics -- the women work together to address trauma and cultivate the skills necessary to have a healthy, loving relationship with each other. For some, this journey may seem impossible and for others, it's a life changing experience.

"Like Mother, Like Daughter?" is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross and Jonathan Singer of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with d+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Bunim/Murray Productions has had a long standing partnership with OWN, producing some of the network's most popular unscripted series including the NAACP Image Award-winning series "Iyanla: Fix My Life" and the top-rated relationship series "Family or Fiancé."

Dr. Powell-Hicks has an M.A. and a Ph.D. in Psychology. She received her formal clinical training in child abuse at Martin Luther KING Hospital and UCLA NPI - Parents United. She later became Chief Psychologist at Hicks Medical Clinic, where she worked with abused children, victims and witnesses of violent crimes and trained medical and doctoral interns in clinical techniques. Dr. Powell-Hicks has received numerous awards, which include: "Living Legend Award" (worked with Civil Rights leader Mrs. Rosa Parks), "Links Community Service Award "and the "Congressional Outstanding Service Award".

Allycin Powell-Hicks a Mental Health/Relationship Expert, television personality, and founder of the DOUX Consulting Group. Dr. Ally holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Health Psychology with a particular interest in branding, cultivating happiness, empathy, how perception transforms experience, and empowerment through creativity.

Her research on minority women, cosmetic surgery, and the impact of media on body image has been presented at conferences around the world. Using this research, she directly impacts and improves the lives of others through workshops, radio, television articles, and hands-on coaching. She is a Lecturer at California State University Los Angeles, where she shapes the minds of students entering the mental health field.