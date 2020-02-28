Discovery Channel's DRIVE Airs Starting Monday, March 30

In 1952, Galpin Auto Sports revolutionized the automotive world by becoming the first dealership to ever design, build and sell a custom car, transforming the business into the most storied customization shop in the entire game. Now, Galpin Motors, Inc. president and COO Beau Boeckmann, custom car builder Dave Shuten and customization specialist "Mad Mike" Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history and rescue car culture from oblivion in the brand-new Discovery Channel series DRIVEN, premiering Monday, March 30 at 9PM ET/PT. The series is produced by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company.

In the series premiere, Beau Boeckmann and the Galpin crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca. With a focus on vehicle performance and car culture, the Galpin crew will take part in some of the biggest competitions, test their vehicles on the toughest tracks and unveil some of the craziest, most important cars to people around the world.

Beau Boeckmann grew up on the showroom floors of Galpin dealerships and is the mastermind behind Galpin Auto Sports' entire operation. He's passionate about all things automotive and is notorious in the motor world for doing anything it takes to find rare, historical cars and original customs. Beau has worked with some of the most iconic figures in the industry and will help his crew source everything they need to make a build work. Builder Dave Shuten created the Galpin Speed Shop with Beau and has spent years restoring classic automobiles like the infamous Pink Panthermobile and constructing custom cars like the Iron Orchid, a one-off period correct '34 Ford 5-window coupe. Customization specialist "Mad Mike" Martin has made a career of building and wiring outrageous projects and became a household name when his crazy ideas were brought to life on MTV's "Pimp My Ride."

Together, these three masters of motor will uncover historic and one-of-a-kind cars to rebuild and reintroduce back into the automotive history books.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app.

DRIVEN is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Todd Lefkowitz and producer is Ethan Galvin. Beau Boeckmann and John Mass also serve as executive producers.





