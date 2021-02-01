Director/Screenwriter Eva Lanska's New Short Romance Series MOTEK To Premiere Worldwide On Valentine's Day

During her appearance on the virtual, 4th annual Indie Entertainment Showcase during Sundance this past Saturday, award-winning, London-based filmmaker Eva Lanska announced that her new love-themed short series Motek will have its world premiere on It's A Short https://itsashort.com on Valentine's Day 2021. Motek will premiere on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST, followed by a Q&A with Lanska and reporters Jackie Lewis and Steve Sievers of Bionic Buzz/Jackie Lewis Media, and a special screening of her award-winning romantic short Little French Fish.

Motek (the term of endearment 'sweetheart' in Hebrew) is a love story set in London during the pandemic, and is comprised of a series of short vignettes featuring the logline "the more perfect the couple, the more terrifying their secrets from each other are."

Music teacher David (Max Katz), who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family, is a bohemian living in London. He falls in love with his new student Evelyn (Ellinor Persdotter), a Swedish aristocrat who has just moved to the city. Engaged since childhood, she understands that this relationship has no future. David realizes that Evelyn has a secret and hopes to discover what she's hiding. But he has a secret as well.

"I created and made Motek during COVID-19," comments Lanska. "The desire to love, to be loved and to find true love are universal themes, and I believe the story will resonate with audiences worldwide. We're all going through this pandemic together, and I am delighted to premiere my short series on It's A Short on St. Valentine's Day, the day we celebrate romance and love."

Lanska directed and wrote the series. The project's credits include music director Ed Watkins, editor Rob Ward, director of photography Dan Parkes, and casting director Matthew Bailey.

A special social media campaign will also launch today, leading up to the premiere on Sunday, February 14, 2021 on It's A Short https://itsashort.com.

The first episode is titled First Morning. Trailer: https://youtu.be/JxXd7sgqWbw

Lanska recently announced her first drama feature I Am Not An Actress, inspired by the public life and animal rights advocacy of French personality and activist Brigitte Bardot. She is currently in negotiations with major film production companies in the United States and Europe to finance and distribute the film.

Eva Lanska is a London-based director and screenwriter. After graduating from the London Film Academy, Lanska has focused on producing both documentary and fiction films. She has directed several award-winning films recognized throughout Europe and America.

Her short film, Little French Fish, starring British actors Jonas Khan and Devora Wilde, draws attention to the global stigma against interracial marriages through the relationship of an Orthodox Jewish woman and a Muslim man. The film follows the lives of an intercultural couple falling in love while dealing with the pressure of historical conflicts and strict social codes. In 2020, Little French Fish was named an official selection of the 29th annual Washington Jewish Film Festival. Lanska's previous picture Okay, Mum won Best Picture at the Los Angeles Film Festival and was selected for the Short Film Corner at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Art, literature, cinematography, the Parisian lifestyle and ambiance have been significant influences and inspiration sources throughout her work. Lanska is also actively involved in child protection movements and continues to bring awareness to alarming social issues through her films.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8636086/

https://www.evalanska.com/

https://www.instagram.com/becomingeva/

It's a Short is committed to supporting independent media by facilitating a direct and rewarding connection between the creator and audience to watch award winning short film, video and web series. Fans watch short film at their leisure. Festival partners offer a wide range of experiences to watch film, watch panels, meet artists and present programs on the platform. It's a Short is the 'go to' site for award winning short film, video and web series. For film, organized by channels, you can find comedy, drama, documentaries, horror and adventure all while learning about new emerging artists. For festivals, check out the festivals page and meet many of our amazing festival partners.