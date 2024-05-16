Photos: New Chris Pratt Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chris Pratt's cinematic figure makes its debut at Madame Tussauds Orlando, inspired by the actors dapper red carpet look at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere.

This stunning new figure was revealed at the elegant Helena Modern Riviera, Orlando’s Premier Mediterranean Restaurant, situated within Icon Park. Visitors can stand alongside Chris Pratt and savor their own red carpet experience.

Also new for 2024, GRAMMY and BRIT award-winning pop superstar, Dua Lipa, makes her Madame Tussauds Orlando debut in style. Inspired by the Balenciaga ensemble Dua wore to open up her critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia Tour, Dua’s figure is sure to mesmerize fans and visitors alike. Adding to the excitement, global superstar Rihanna debuts in the attraction’s Music Room and brings to life her unforgettable 2023 halftime show performance. Rihanna's figure, styled in a bold bodysuit and breastplate, features a baby bump that reflects her historical pregnancy announcement and the moment she surprised the world.

Check out photos here:

Wax figure of Chris Pratt at Madame Tussauds Orlando

