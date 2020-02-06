Demi Lovato and Quibi Announce PILLOW TALK WITH DEMI LOVATO

Fresh off of her triumphant return to the stage at the GRAMMY AWARDS and her show-stopping performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl, Demi Lovato and Quibi have announced PILLOW TALK WITH DEMI LOVATO (working title).



The ten (10) episode talk series fronted by the Grammy-Award nominated musician and actress will feature candid, unfiltered conversations between Lovato and guests (both experts and celebrities), exploring topics such as: activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.



"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," said Demi Lovato. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."



PILLOW TALK WITH DEMI LOVATO is executive produced by Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth, and Adam Greener. The series is produced by Goodstory Entertainment and SB Projects.





Related Articles View More TV Stories