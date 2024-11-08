Deirdre O’Connell, Will Brill, & More Join Netflix's THE BEAST IN ME Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has added several new cast members to their mystery thriller series The Beast in Me. Joining Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in the limited series is Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell as Carol McGiddish, literary agent and trusted friend to Aggie (Daines) along with Stereophonic's Will Brill as Chris Ingram, Nile (Rhys)’s missing wife’s brother.

Other new cast members include Tony-winner Bill Irwin, Hettienne Park, Jonathan Banks, Aleyse Shannon, Tony-nominee Kate Burton, Amir Arison, and Julie Ann Emery. The series follows Aggie Wiggs (Danes) following the tragic death of her young son. The acclaimed author has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Previously announced cast includes Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs; Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason, the upcoming Saturday Night directed by Jason Reitman; Hallow Road) as Nile Jarvis; Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) as Nina; Natalie Morales (No Hard Feelings, My Dead Friend Zoe) as Shelley; David Lyons (Truth Be Told; She Rides Shotgun; Seven Seconds; ER; Eat Pray Love) as Brian Abbott; Tim Guinee (Horizon: An American Saga; The Staircase, Homeland) as Wrecking Ball. Danes also serves as an executive producer.

The show is created and written by Gabe Rotter, with Howard Gordon as the showrunner. Antonio Campos serves as a director and executive producer with Daniel Pearle also a writer and executive producer. Additionally executive producers include Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco; Jodie Foster, and Caroline Baron.

Photo Credits: Deidre O' Connell and Josiah Bania

