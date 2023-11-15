Deena Buckner (MTV's JERSEY SHORE) to Appear on THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW

Deena Buckner shares her experience on MTV's Jersey Shore and talks about maintaining long-term relationships with her housemates.

Nov. 15, 2023

Deena Buckner (MTV's JERSEY SHORE) to Appear on THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW

Today #TheSimonettaLeinShow continues its highly anticipated 6th Season, as the show welcomes American reality star from MTV's infamous and beloved Jersey Shore, Deena Buckner aka "Deener"! As you all know Deena joined the pop culture phenomenon that is JERSEY SHORE back in 2010 on season 3 and has since become one of Jersey's most recognized faces! Since her days at the shore with her roommates, Deena has married her husband Chris, and has become a mother of 2 beautiful boys. Deena still keeps fans in the know of her life as MTV continues to follow Sea Side's favorite bunch on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In this "Jerstastic" interview, Simonetta gets the scoop on what it was like to join the reality TV show 3 seasons in, how Deena navigated sharing the wildest days of her 20's on global television, and what it takes to maintain long-term relationships with her housemates for over a decade! Tune in...

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by Celebrity TV Host and Top Woman Influencer Simonetta Lein. The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

Simonetta's prominent profile on Instagram has earned her more than 18.3 million followers, and she continues to grow her following by demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in her adopted city of Philadelphia and all around the world.

Originally from the north of Italy, Simonetta modeled for Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy and Cosmopolitan while building a career as a renowned fashion influencer and spokesperson. She's been a contributor for Vanity Fair Italy, La Repubblica, and La Voce Di New York, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Huffington Post. Her Book, "Everything Is Possible: A Novel About the Power of Dreams," is a testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering her peers and herself.

Watch Deena Buckner on The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzrJo3GOjyw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Simonetta & SLTV would like to dedicate this episode to family, friends, and the pursuit of the American dream.

Credits:

Executive Producer: Raphael Amabile

Senior Production Manager: Kate Massih @klmassih

Production Company: Ausonia Partners LLC @ausoniapartners



