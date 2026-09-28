Ben Affleck Says His Kids Have No Interest In His Relationship Advice

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Ben Affleck appeared on THE VIEW and told the daytime panel that his kids have little patience for his relationship advice, using the segment to poke fun at his standing as a parenting authority on matters of the heart. The exchange gave the ABC show's co-hosts an unfiltered glimpse into how Affleck's guidance lands, or does not land, at home.

The conversation stayed centered on that family dynamic, with Affleck describing the pushback he gets when he tries to weigh in on his children's personal lives. The moment played as a lighter, more personal beat within the interview, letting Affleck speak candidly about a side of his life rarely covered in his public appearances.

The appearance leaned into that domestic material rather than broader career talk, with Affleck's comments drawing laughs from the panel as he recounted just how quickly his kids dismiss what he has to say on the subject.

The segment aired as part of a regular episode of THE VIEW, giving viewers a brief but candid window into Affleck's home life alongside the show's usual mix of daytime conversation.

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