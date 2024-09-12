Daytime Talk Show SHERRI Returning for Third Season Later This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The nationally syndicated daytime talk show, SHERRI, from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury returns for its highly-anticipated third season on Monday, September 23 after a stellar second season in which the show ranked second among all syndicated talkers in the key advertiser-friendly daytime demo of women 25-54.

Following this past season featuring headline-making guests like Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, and Lenny Kravitz, the new season will continue to impress with an exciting roster of guests including Mary J. Blige, Tyler Perry, Nelly Furtado, Jenny McCarthy, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lupita Nyong’o, Niecy Nash, Morris Chestnut, Terry Crews, Henry Winkler, and Bridget Moynahan among many others.

Sherri said, “I am so excited to return for season three! This talk show journey for me embodies the idea that ‘it’s never too late,’ and this season I’m doing some things I’ve put off for the first time to inspire others to seize the moment.” She added, “I’ve also been challenged in my own life to ‘dream a bigger dream,’ and this season I plan to give that same charge to our viewers as well!” Watch the four-part Season 2 wrap-up series HERE.

The fan-favorite segment, Sherri’s Laugh Lounge, will continue to showcase top comedians, while the new It’s Never Too Late Series will highlight inspiring stories of women achieving or learning new skills later in life. Plus, Sherri will motivate her audience with the new Fit Over 50 segment, focusing on fitness and wellness based on her own experience.

Through the Real Good Time Getaway, SHERRI will be giving away ten incredible trips to spectacular resorts and destinations over ten weeks. Viewers will need to watch daily for the “word of the day” to enter for a chance to win.

Throughout its first two seasons, SHERRI has earned multiple accolades, including four Daytime Emmy nominations (for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host among others), five NAACP IMAGE AWARDS (with a recent win for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special), and a People’s Choice Award nomination.

With her warm, relatable style and sharp comedic insight, Sherri Shepherd will continue to start the show with a monologue that is a unique and oftentimes hilarious take on entertainment news, pop culture, and everyday life situations. As America's favorite girl next door, she delivers a delightful blend of celebrity interviews, expert insights, and inspiring stories, making every episode an entertaining escape.

The show, cleared in more than 95 percent of the U.S. and taped live at New York City’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience, is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner, Jawn Murray, are both executive producers. Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers.

