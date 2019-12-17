Dave Green Will Direct WILE E. COYOTE Movie

Variety reports that Dave Green has signed on to direct upcoming Looney Tunes flick "Coyote vs. Acme."

The film centers on the world-famous Wile E. Coyote, whose objective is obliterating his nemesis Road Runner. Acme is the fictional company that provides Coyote with his many weapons, all of which invariably fail, leaving him squashed flat or burnt to a crisp.

Green is most famous for directing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," which was released in 2016.

Wile E. Coyote is part of Warner's Looney Tunes characters, which include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn, and Marvin the Martian.

Read the original story on Variety.





