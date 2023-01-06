Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Darnell Ferguson to Host SUPERCHEF GRUDGE MATCH on Food Network

Superchef Grudge Match premieres Tuesday, February 7th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+. 

Jan. 06, 2023  

The food world is filled with rivalries and in the new series Superchef Grudge Match hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles.

In each episode, Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe.

From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of THE KITCHEN in this one-hour series. Superchef Grudge Match premieres Tuesday, February 7th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

"Superchef Grudge Match competitors have conflict with each other when they enter THE KITCHEN - and the drama only intensifies from there," said Betsy Ayala, Senior Vice President Programming and Development, Food Network. "Just like show host Darnell Ferguson, these competitors are bold, brash and incredibly talented. They will do whatever it takes to win against their culinary rival."

In the series premiere, Darnell welcomes Chefs Antonia Lofaso and Jet Tila to settle their TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS rivalry - the two were tied in every category, until Jet won a rematch in the finale by one point. Since she has historically come out on top, Antonia is determined to restore order in the universe - while Jet is ready to defend his win.

Then it's mentor vs. protégé as restaurateur Brian Malarkey takes on Chef Carlos Anthony. Brian and Carlos have opened ten restaurants together and Carlos is tired of pulling all the culinary weight while Brian gets the recognition - but does he have what it takes to step out of the shadows and win the spotlight.

Upcoming episodes include a culinary commentator clash between Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar, an IRON CHEF GAUNTLET rivalry reunion with Stephanie Izard and Shota Nakajima and a dispute over social media is settled between San Diego's Drew Bent and Claudia Sandoval.

Darnell Ferguson is a celebrity chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur. He is co-hosting the current season of Food Network's WORST COOKS IN AMERICA alongside Chef Anne Burrell and has competed on three seasons of TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS hosted by Guy Fieri. He is also a frequent judge on Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games, and has recently appeared on OWN's THE BIG HOLIDAY FOOD FIGHT and Food Fantasies.

When he's not in the spotlight, Darnell is spending his time giving back to his Louisville community with his non-profit SuperChef's CAPE, as well as through organizations like Blessings in a Backpack and more. He has also spent much of his time speaking with high school and college students about overcoming adversity, work ethic and how to treat others.



