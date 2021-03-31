Danny Winn To Headline Supernatural OK Corral Feature Film 30 SECONDS IN HELL

Danny Winn (Deadman Standing, Lapham Rising) is leading the ensemble cast as Sheriff John Behan in writer/director Michael Anthony Giudicissi's new supernatural western "30 Seconds in Hell".

Summoned from the grave by the mysterious saloonkeeper Destiny (Habib Madison) and her henchman Sorem (William Manns) Winn is the first of a score of gunfighters of the OK Corral and their women brought to a remote outpost to answer for their crimes and sins.

Tombstone luminaries Johnny Ringo, Ike Clanton, Virgil Earp, and more will set the record straight on what really happened on that fateful day of October 26, 1881.

Breakout stars Ryan Knudsen (22 Weeks, The Book of Revelation) and Braden Anderson (Back to Billy) star as Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp while Hailey Josselyn (Get Shorty, In Their Own Words) steps in as Josephine Marcus Earp. The film begins production in May filming in Santa Fe, NM.

"30 Seconds In Hell" survived the COVID crisis despite several cancelled production starts and like its main characters, has been resurrected to finally make it to the big screen. The film is a joint venture of 30 Seconds Films, LLC and Giudicissi's Mankind Productions, LLC. Distribution negotiations are ongoing.

For more information isit www.mankindpro.com.