Danny Winn To Headline Supernatural OK Corral Feature Film 30 SECONDS IN HELL

The film begins production in May filming in Santa Fe, NM.

Mar. 31, 2021  

Danny Winn To Headline Supernatural OK Corral Feature Film 30 SECONDS IN HELL Danny Winn (Deadman Standing, Lapham Rising) is leading the ensemble cast as Sheriff John Behan in writer/director Michael Anthony Giudicissi's new supernatural western "30 Seconds in Hell".

Summoned from the grave by the mysterious saloonkeeper Destiny (Habib Madison) and her henchman Sorem (William Manns) Winn is the first of a score of gunfighters of the OK Corral and their women brought to a remote outpost to answer for their crimes and sins.

Tombstone luminaries Johnny Ringo, Ike Clanton, Virgil Earp, and more will set the record straight on what really happened on that fateful day of October 26, 1881.

Breakout stars Ryan Knudsen (22 Weeks, The Book of Revelation) and Braden Anderson (Back to Billy) star as Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp while Hailey Josselyn (Get Shorty, In Their Own Words) steps in as Josephine Marcus Earp. The film begins production in May filming in Santa Fe, NM.

"30 Seconds In Hell" survived the COVID crisis despite several cancelled production starts and like its main characters, has been resurrected to finally make it to the big screen. The film is a joint venture of 30 Seconds Films, LLC and Giudicissi's Mankind Productions, LLC. Distribution negotiations are ongoing.

For more information isit www.mankindpro.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Pillow
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)
Always A Light Phone Case

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Tia Mowry Announces New Cookbook THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN Photo

Tia Mowry Announces New Cookbook THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN

HBO Max Orders THE STAIRCASE, a Limited Series Adaptation Photo

HBO Max Orders THE STAIRCASE, a Limited Series Adaptation

Fern Brady To Release POWER & CHAOS Comedy Special on April 20 Photo

Fern Brady To Release POWER & CHAOS Comedy Special on April 20

Doug Schwalbe Launches The Co-Production Company Photo

Doug Schwalbe Launches The Co-Production Company


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Capital Stage Presents A Virtual Performances Production SMART PEOPLE by Lydia R. Diamond
  • Placer Rep Announces Lineup For Next Collaboration LAB Event
  • EMH Productions Presents The Sacramento Livestreaming Premiere Of MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH