Danny Trejo Stars in Action-Packed Western THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME

Danny Trejo stars in THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME an action-packed western based on the savage crime spree of the Rufus Buck Gang, Native American outlaws hell-bent on revenge.

Directed by Paul G. Volk and also starring Brian Austin Green, Robert Carradine, Charlie Townsend and Tim Abell, the film will be available in select theaters, on demand and digital January 12 from Lionsgate.

Inspired by true events, The Night They Came Home chronicles the ruthless exploits of the Rufus Buck Gang, a group of outlaws who clashed with the Indian Territory of Middle America at the tail end of the 19th century.

The combined force of local lawmen and Indian police aim to take down a coldhearted band of fugitives with vengeance on their minds in a Western-thriller starring Brian Austin Green, Robert Carradine, and Danny Trejo.

Watch the new trailer here: