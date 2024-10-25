Danny Elfman's BEETLEJUCE BEETLEJUICE Soundtrack Now Streaming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WaterTower Records’ BEETLEJUCE BEETLEJUICE (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by four-time Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman is available now.

The full score is streaming now and the LP vinyl and CD formats will be available to order in early 2025 from our partners at Waxwork Records. "Waxwork Records is thrilled to release the official vinyl album of Danny Elfman's score to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The album will be pressed to colored vinyl, featuring all new artwork by Phantom City Creative, and housed in deluxe packaging."

BEETLEJUCE BEETLEJUICE (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is being released as a followup to the official “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” soundtrack. Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tim Burton, is the highly anticipated follow-up to the iconic film “Beetlejuice” and features beloved original cast members, who are joined by an expanded, all-star cast. The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival to great acclaim, and opened in theaters September 6th, 2024. It has earned more than $434 million at the global box office.

Elfman had this to say: “It was such an honor to be able to expand upon a crazy world that I first helped build over three decades ago. I’ve been looking forward to working on this sequel for years, and it absolutely did not disappoint. Getting to pay homage to the original while giving this film its own sound was incredible.”

