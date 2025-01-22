DUCK DYNASTY: THE REVIVAL Ordered to Series by A&E

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The most-watched nonfiction series in cable history, “Duck Dynasty” is returning to A&E with the new series “Duck Dynasty®: The Revival.”

A&E has ordered 20 one-hour episodes – two seasons – from Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions. The updated show will follow Willie and Korie and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons living on THE FAMILY homestead in Louisiana. With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down THE FAMILY legacy. The series is slated to premiere in summer 2025 on A&E, with a second window on a major streaming service following the conclusion of each season, to be announced.

“Duck Dynasty” ran for 11 seasons on A&E, peaking with 11.8 million viewers, before the Robertsons decided to end the series to focus on other ventures in 2017. The new updated series will feature Willie and Korie Robertson, Miss Kay, Uncle Si and other favorite family members from the original hit show and will catch viewers up on the lives of the kids and teens the audience knows and loves: John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca and their growing families.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, SOUTHERN CHARM and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime. “‘Duck Dynasty’ played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures,” said Willie and Korie Robertson.

Said Wheelhouse CEO and Executive Producer Brent Montgomery, “I was a huge fan of the original DUCK DYNASTY and thought it was the best reality sitcom of all time, so I jumped at the chance to work with Willie and Korie. The Robertsons live by a motto of ‘faith, family and fun’ and that will be the heartbeat of what we bring to viewers.”

“Duck Dynasty: The Revival” is produced by Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions for A&E. Brent Montgomery, Jeff Conroy, Courtney White, Will Nothacker and Gardner Reed will executive produce for Spoke Studios. Korie Robertson, Willie Robertson, John Luke Robertson and Zach Dasher will executive produce for Tread Lively. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb and Jonathan Partridge will executive produce for A&E. The Robertson Family and Tread Lively are represented by Gersh, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

A+E Networks holds exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to the “Duck Dynasty®” and “Duck Dynasty®: The Revival” in all media.

Comments