DRAG RACE Winner Jimbo Kicks Off Tour in February

Murray & Peter in association with House Of JIMBO proudly present “JIMBO's Drag Circus” The Weirdest Show On Earth, featuring the many outrageous characters of JIMBO's twisted imagination HERE.

“JIMBO's Drag Circus is going to be a WILD ride of fun, laughs, looks and kooky Drag Fun! It's been my long time dream to create my own ‘One Queen' show and I can't wait to tour around North America, doing what I love to do most…making people laugh! Bring your friends and save room for Boloney!” says JIMBO

Best known for competing on the first season of Canada's Drag Race (2020), the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World (2022), and the winner of the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (2023), JIMBO has quickly become a ‘Drag Icon' garnering international recognition. JIMBO is a designer known for show stopping looks and creating a spectacle that leaves audience screaming for more.

The world tour will begin with 37 US cities starting in Royal Oak, Michigan on February 29, 2024, followed by 20 Canadian cities starting May 17, 2024 in Peterborough, Ontario.

Reserved seats are $35 - $75. VIP seats are $199 (front row seats), and $129 (premium seats). Both VIP ticket prices include a spectacular meet & greet with JIMBO on the MAIN STAGE at 6pm before the show. Fans will take pics, score autographs and receive official tour swag.

The 2-hour show includes a 20-minute intermission. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. Admission is restricted to persons 18+ in the US and 19+ in Canada, except 18+ in Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta.