DRAG RACE Winner Jimbo Kicks Off Tour in February

The world tour will begin with 37 US cities starting in Royal Oak, Michigan on February 29, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering Photo 4 LES MISERABLES Film to Return to Cinemas With Dolby Remastering

DRAG RACE Winner Jimbo Kicks Off Tour in February

Murray & Peter in association with House Of JIMBO proudly present “JIMBO's Drag Circus” The Weirdest Show On Earth, featuring the many outrageous characters of JIMBO's twisted imagination HERE.

“JIMBO's Drag Circus is going to be a WILD ride of fun, laughs, looks and kooky Drag Fun!  It's been my long time dream to create my own ‘One Queen' show and I can't wait to tour around North America, doing what I love to do most…making people laugh! Bring your friends and save room for Boloney!” says JIMBO

Best known for competing on the first season of Canada's Drag Race (2020), the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World (2022), and the winner of the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (2023), JIMBO has quickly become a ‘Drag Icon' garnering international recognition. JIMBO is a designer known for show stopping looks and creating a spectacle that leaves audience screaming for more.

The world tour will begin with 37 US cities starting in Royal Oak, Michigan on February 29, 2024, followed by 20 Canadian cities starting May 17, 2024 in Peterborough, Ontario.

Reserved seats are $35 - $75. VIP seats are $199 (front row seats), and $129 (premium seats). Both VIP ticket prices include a spectacular meet & greet with JIMBO on the MAIN STAGE at 6pm before the show. Fans will take pics, score autographs and receive official tour swag. 

The 2-hour show includes a 20-minute intermission. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. Admission is restricted to persons 18+ in the US and 19+ in Canada, except 18+ in Quebec, Manitoba, and Alberta.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Meet The Queens Of Drag Race España All Stars Photo
Meet The Queens Of Drag Race España All Stars

The nine fierce, Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain's ultimate Drag Superstar include: Drag Sethlas (S2), Hornella Góngora (S3), Juriji Der Klee (S2), Onyx Unleashed (S2), Pakita (S3), Pink Chadora (S3), Pupi Poisson (S1), Sagittaria (S1) and Samantha Ballentines (S2). Each week, the queens will compete. Watch a video now!

2
Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Immersive Entertainment Photo
Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Immersive Entertainment

Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro ushers in a new era of storytelling innovation and immersive entertainment. Disney+ environments magically transform users' spaces into landscapes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Enjoy an unprecedented in-home 3D experience with popular films from The Walt Disney Company.

3
Video: Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back Weekend Update Photo
Video: Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update'

It's Weekend Update with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler! The comedy duo brought back their Saturday Night Live roles for tonight's Emmys broadcast, just as the pair celebrates the 20th anniversary of their work together on the show. Watch the video of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reuniting now!

4
Ten New Episodes of BLUEY Now Streaming on Disney+ Photo
Ten New Episodes of BLUEY Now Streaming on Disney+

BLUEY is 2023's #1 most-watched series for preschoolers and kids in the US, and has topped Nielsen streaming charts for overall viewing. New Episodes include: “Cubby,” “Exercise,” “Relax,” “Stickbird,” “Show and Tell,” “Dragon,” “Wild Girls,” “TV Shop,” “Slide” and “Cricket.”

More Hot Stories For You

Meet The Queens Of Drag Race España All StarsMeet The Queens Of Drag Race España All Stars
Disney+ on Apple Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Storytelling Innovation and Immersive EntertainmentDisney+ on Apple Vision Pro Ushers in a New Era of Storytelling Innovation and Immersive Entertainment
Ten New Episodes of BLUEY Now Streaming on Disney+Ten New Episodes of BLUEY Now Streaming on Disney+
Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Final Cast AnnouncedCanada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour Final Cast Announced

Videos

Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update' Video
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update'
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD