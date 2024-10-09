DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Crowns Season Three Winner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World of Wonder has announced that Maxie was crowned as the winner of the third season of Drag Race Philippines, receiving a grand prize of ₱1,000,000, a year’s supply of products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and the title of the Philippines’ Next Drag Superstar. Maxie was crowned following an emotional final lip sync for the crown against Khianna to the song ‘Lipad ng Pangarap’ by Angeline Quinto and Regine Velasquez.

Earlier in the episode, the final four queens, Angel, Khianna, Maxie, and Tita Baby, were challenged to deliver three looks in a finale ball as well as perform in the T.I.T.E (Totally Impressive Talent show Extravaganza), marking the first time in Drag Race her-stroy biological siblings (Angel and Maxie) competed for the final crown. At the ball, each queen served three fierce looks and in the T.I.T.E, Angel and Khianna performed original songs, Maxie sang an original song live, and Tita Baby gave an experimental flight attendant performance. Following the final four’s performances at the ball and the T.I.T.E., host Paolo Ballesteros chose Maxie and Khianna to advance to the final lip sync for the crown.

Additionally in the finale, all the previously eliminated queens returned to the MAIN STAGE where it was ru-vealed that the 11 queens voted Versex as this season’s Miss Congeniality, earning her a cash prize of ₱40,000. Reigning Season two Miss Congeniality winner Hana Beshie returned to the stage to pass on the title to Versex.

The 11 Philippina queens who competed on Drag Race Philippines Season three included Angel (Manila), John Fedellaga (California), JQuinn (Caloocan), Khianna (Cagayan de Oro), Maxie (Manila), Myx Chanel (Marikina), Popstar Bench (Manila), Tita Baby (San Juan), Versex (Manila), Yudipota (Bacolod), and Zymba Ding (Caloocan). This season’s judges panel included host Paolo Ballesteros and main judges Jiggly Caliente and KaladKaren, along with alternating judges Rajo Laurel, BJ Pascual, and Jon Santos, and special guest judges Jolina Magdangal-Escueta, R'Bonney Nola Gabriel, Angeline Quinto, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Precious Paula Nicole, Kyle Echarri, Sharon Cuneta, and Janella Salvador.

Drag Race Philippines is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers on the series.

Comments