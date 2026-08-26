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Hoda Kotb Revisits Dolly Parton's Most Memorable TODAY Appearances

A retrospective spans nearly five decades of the singer's history with the morning program.

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TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb took viewers on a retrospective journey through Dolly Parton's long history with the morning show, revisiting the country music icon's appearances stretching back to her first interview on the program in 1978. The segment compiles decades of Parton's visits, spotlighting the performances and personality that made her a familiar face to TODAY audiences over the years.

According to the show, Parton was one of TODAY's most frequent and treasured guests across the decades, delivering what the program describes as memorable performances along with her trademark 'Dolly-isms' during her many sit-downs with hosts over the years.

The compilation draws on archival footage to illustrate how Parton's relationship with the show evolved from that initial 1978 conversation into a recurring presence marked by musical performances and candid interview moments.

The look-back segment underscores the breadth of Parton's TODAY history, with Kotb curating highlights meant to capture what the show calls her ability to touch so many lives across her numerous appearances on the program.

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