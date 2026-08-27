TODAY Remembers Dolly Parton's Bond With Family Away From the Spotlight

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TODAY correspondent Anne Thompson reported on Dolly Parton's closest relationships in a segment examining the family bonds the country icon maintained away from the spotlight. The report focuses on how those who knew Parton best, including nieces, nephews, cousins and people who worked alongside her, are remembering her in the wake of her death.

According to the report, Parton was one of 12 children, and though she never had children of her own, she remained deeply connected to her extended family throughout her life. The segment emphasizes that colleagues and relatives describe her as someone they could always rely on, painting a picture of Parton's personal life that contrasts with her public persona as an entertainer.

The TODAY segment adds to a broader wave of coverage examining Parton's life and legacy following her passing, with networks revisiting decades of her history both on camera and off. This particular report distinguishes itself by turning away from her performing career to focus on the private relationships that defined her outside of music and film.

TODAY has also resurfaced archival material from Parton's history with the program, including her 1978 debut interview with Jane Pauley, in which she discussed her childhood dream of performing and her ties to family.

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