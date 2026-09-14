DISCOVERY Children's Museum to Transform Climbing Tower into Desert to the Stars Exhibit

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DISCOVERY Children's Museum is reimagining its central exhibit, a 70-foot, 12-level climbing tower, with the development of Desert to the Stars, targeted to open April 2028.

Desert to the Stars will transform the Museum's centerpiece and largest exhibit into an immersive, multisensory journey through Southern Nevada's natural environment. Spanning 12 levels and 3,500 square feet, the redesigned experience will take visitors from the desert to the forest, mountains and sky, incorporating immersive technology, hands-on experiences, storytelling and physical challenges inspired by the Mojave Desert.

'Desert to the Stars represents a new opportunity for the Museum to help children see Las Vegas not only as an urban destination, but as a gateway to a unique natural landscape,' said Laura Christian, Interim CEO at DISCOVERY Children's Museum. 'By bringing the region's environment into the Museum, young visitors will be encouraged to discover, appreciate and help protect the places that surround them.'

Exhibit Overview

Desert to the Stars will introduce visitors to the plants and wildlife that make the Southern Nevada region unique, from Joshua trees and Mojave yucca to desert bighorn sheep, kit foxes and Mojave Desert tortoises, while encouraging children to explore and learn about the connections between people and the environment. The experience will highlight the parks, wilderness areas and recreational opportunities located beyond the Las Vegas Valley, including Valley of Fire State Park, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Avi Kwa Ame National Monument. Visitors will learn about the landscapes, wildlife and cultural significance of these areas while inspiring families to discover the outdoor activities they offer such as hiking, camping and fishing.

What Visitors Can Expect

Designed to promote curiosity, exploration, and conservation of the natural environment; Desert to the Stars aims to strengthen gross-motor skills and physical activity while providing a welcoming, safe and accessible environment for all ages and abilities.

Beyond the physical experience, Desert to the Stars will support nature-based learning and nature literacy, helping children understand biodiversity, ecosystems and environmental stewardship. Complementary, community-informed programming will extend these lessons and introduce visitors to local conservation efforts and organizations working to connect children and families with the natural environment.

During the transformation of the exhibit, explorers may still enjoy second and third floor level play. Museum Members will continue to receive full museum access, plus new value through 'Builders Club,' including behind-the-scenes updates on the new exhibit.

Celebrating 36 years as a nonprofit, DISCOVERY Children's Museum is the top interactive Museum in Southern Nevada, welcoming all children and families to explore three complete floors filled with heart-pumping, brain-boosting, curiosity-satisfying fun, adventure, and DISCOVERY. The nonprofit educational institution relocated to Symphony Park in March 2013 and serves as Las Vegas' only children's Museum. The three-story Museum, encompassing 58,000 square feet, is complete with nine exhibition galleries featuring daily programs, demonstrations, and activities, and collaborative cultural programming for all occasions. DISCOVERY Children's Museum offers children the opportunity to explore their curiosities while addressing the core educational areas of science and nature, art and culture, and early childhood development.

For more information about DISCOVERY Children's Museum, visit www.discoverykidslv.org, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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