DIONÉE Releases New Album MILLE-FEUILLES, Blends Post Rock and Jazz
The record features Clarisse Bériault, Éric Normand and Robin Servant, with vinyl artwork by illustrator Marnix Everaert.
French Canadian trio Dionée has released its new album MILLE-FEUILLES, blending post rock with jazz influences.
The album has been described as somewhere between Black Sabbath and Morton Feldman. Blending the lyricism of chamber music with metal textures, the simplicity of drone and post-rock, and the abstraction of electroacoustic music, Dionée offers a cinematic musical journey.
With MILLE-FEUILLES, the trio—featuring a richly varied instrumentation—delivers a striking, orchestral-sounding work in which oboe, accordion, and electric bass engage in dialogue with a wide array of electronic instruments and effects.
The album is released as a blue vinyl in a gatefold sleeve designed by Belgian illustrator Marnix Everaert.
Lineup
Clarisse Bériault – oboe, acoustic bass, effects
Eric Normand – electric bass, beatbox, oscillators, effects
Robin Servant – diatonic accordion, synthesizers, effects