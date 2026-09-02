Dionée to Release MILLE-FEUILLES, Blending Chamber Music With Metal Textures
Clarisse Bériault, Éric Normand, and Robin Servant make up the trio behind the blue vinyl release.
French Canadian trio Dionée will release its album MILLE-FEUILLES on 14 August 2026.
The record has been described as somewhere between Black Sabbath and Morton Feldman, blending the lyricism of chamber music with metal textures, the simplicity of drone and post-rock, and the abstraction of electroacoustic music, offering what has been called a cinematic musical journey.
With MILLE-FEUILLES, the trio—featuring a richly varied instrumentation—delivers a striking, orchestral-sounding work in which oboe, accordion, and electric bass engage in dialogue with a wide array of electronic instruments and effects.
The album is released as a blue vinyl in a gatefold sleeve designed by Belgian illustrator Marnix Everaert.
Lineup
Clarisse Bériault – oboe, acoustic bass, effects
Eric Normand – electric bass, beatbox, oscillators, effects
Robin Servant – diatonic accordion, synthesizers, effects
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