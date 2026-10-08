DIE HARD Films to Arrive in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Collection

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The Die Hard franchise is returning in 4K Ultra HD on December 1, bringing John McClane's action-packed adventures to home video audiences in higher resolution than before. Making their 4K Ultra HD debut, Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance will join the original Die Hard in a collection of 4K Ultra HD SteelBooks, arriving in time for the holiday season.

Bruce Willis stars as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, which established the New York City cop as one of film history's best-known action heroes. From the original's Christmas Eve showdown with villain Hans Gruber, played by Alan Rickman, to missions across Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and New York City, the franchise has spanned decades of action sequences. Die Hard has become a holiday viewing tradition for many fans.

With the arrival of Die Hard 2 and Die Hard with a Vengeance in 4K Ultra HD, audiences will be able to see the second and third films in the franchise in higher resolution, while Die Hard, Live Free or Die Hard and A Good Day to Die Hard will receive new artwork on digital retailers, giving all films in the franchise a cohesive look.

Die Hard Film Synopsis

Facing Christmas 3,000 miles from his estranged wife and two children, New York policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) flies to Los Angeles bearing presents and hoping to patch up his marriage. Stylish and cool Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) is in Los Angeles as well for the holiday season, but he's not there to give out presents. He's there to take: more than $600 million in negotiable bearer bonds from the multinational Nakatomi Corporation, where McClane's wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) is an executive. When the takeover becomes hostile, it's up to John McClane to take on the terrorists with all the grit and determination he can muster--but not without a sense of humor.

Die Hard 2 Film Synopsis

John McClane is forced to battle mercenaries who seize control of an airport's communications and threaten to cause plane crashes if their demands are not met.

Die Hard with a Vengeance Film Synopsis

Superstar Bruce Willis takes nonstop action and narrow escapes to the ultimate extreme in Die Hard with a Vengeance! Beleaguered NYC Detective John McClane faces his worst day yet when a new foe (Jeremy Irons) wreaks havoc in downtown Manhattan - then threatens more devastation if his demands aren't met! Caught in a sadistic game of hide-and-seek, McClane and an unlikely hero (Samuel L. Jackson) race against time to avert more lethal mayhem.

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