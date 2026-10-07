Photos: THE BEAST Holds LA Premiere with Samuel L. Jackson

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THE BEAST held its Los Angeles premiere and after party on Tuesday, October 6, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The event, live from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, featured director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger), and cast Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, The Avengers), Joel Kinnaman (RoboCop, The Suicide Squad), and Guy Burnet (Oppenheimer, Landman). Following the screening, guests celebrated at an after-party at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Synopsis

When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S., the president is forced to drive the presidential limousine and unlock the full extent of The Beast's highly classified offensive capabilities to save his injured Secret Service agent, reunite with his wife, and save the world.

Credits

Directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger)

Screenwriter: Umair Aleem

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, The Avengers), Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad, Altered Carbon), and Guy Burnet (Oppenheimer, Landman)

Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss



Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

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