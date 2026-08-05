Emma Heming Willis Opens Up on Bruce Willis's Dementia Journey and Finding Joy

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Emma Heming Willis sat down with Hoda Kotb on MAKING SPACE to discuss the realities of caring for her husband, Bruce Willis, following his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. The conversation centered on the isolation that often accompanies caregiving and the importance of asking for support before, as the two discussed, the ecosystem of care bottoms out.

Heming Willis, a model and author, has become an advocate for caregivers navigating dementia within a family. In the discussion, she and Kotb explored the balance between grief and joy, embracing spontaneity, and allowing cracks of light to shine through in a world that often feels heavy.

The interview did not shy away from the emotional toll of the diagnosis, instead framing the caregiving experience as one that can still hold space for purpose and connection. Heming Willis's account offered a candid look at the practical and emotional work involved in supporting a partner through cognitive decline, while emphasizing the importance of asking for help before the ecosystem of care bottoms out.

The appearance is part of MAKING SPACE, where guests speak with Kotb about personal and often difficult chapters of their lives. Heming Willis's segment focused on her family's experience with FTD and the lessons she has drawn about resilience and asking for support.

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