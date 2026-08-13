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DEATH OF THE PASTOR'S WIFE to Premiere on Netflix

New footage and firsthand accounts from friends and family drive the three-episode investigation.

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DEATH OF THE PASTOR'S WIFE to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix has set a global release for DEATH OF THE PASTOR'S WIFE, a three-part documentary series that examines the life and death of Mica Miller, wife of John-Paul Miller, pastor of her family's church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The series draws on never-before-seen footage and firsthand accounts from friends and family speaking out for the first time, tracing allegations of control and manipulation, the circumstances surrounding Mica's sudden death, and the continuing search for answers.

DEATH OF THE PASTOR'S WIFE releases globally on Netflix on August 26, 2026.

Credits

Format: Documentary Series 3 X 60 min

Showrunner: Mike Gasparro

Executive Producers: Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein, Keely Walker Muse (Crazy Legs Productions); Julia Willoughby Nason, Mike Gasparro (The Cinemart), Yotam Guendelman (Silvio Productions)

Directed By: Julia Willoughby Nason, Mike Gasparro

DEATH OF THE PASTOR'S WIFE is produced under showrunner Mike Gasparro, with Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein, and Keely Walker Muse of Crazy Legs Productions serving as executive producers.

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