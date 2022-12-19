DEAR SANTA Series Now Streaming on Hulu

On the heels of the critically-acclaimed Christmas documentary, Dear Santa about the United States Postal Service's venerated Operation Santa program - streaming on Hulu and included on the Entertainment Weekly, Town and Country, Women's Health and Men's Health magazine lists of must-watch holiday films - Hulu has debuted new documentary series Dear Santa, The Series.

The six-episode series takes audiences on an inspiring holiday journey as children across America write letters to Santa and kind-hearted "elves" step up in unexpected ways to make their Christmas wishes come true.

Directed by Dana Nachman (Pick of the Litter, Batkid Begins) and produced by her company, Sweet World Films, along with Chelsea Matter, TRAVERSE32's Brendan Gaul and Brett Henenberg, and Christopher Karpenko, the series was brought to life by the same team behind the acclaimed IFC Films documentary feature.

Nachman is a veteran documentary filmmaker and former journalist. Her films have received dozens of awards from top film festivals across the U.S. and around the world. Her television news work earned her multiple Emmy® awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and a regional AP award. Nachman is a member of the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

This year (2022) also marks the 110th anniversary of Operation Santa. Since 1912, thousands of children and families in need have sent letters to Santa asking for everything from toys to the most basic of necessities. And each year, Santa, through the USPS, has partnered with anonymous human "elves" to fulfill those requests by December 25th.

Dear Santa, The Series has been rolling out this month across ABC's local stations including WABC in New York, WPVI in Philadelphia, WLS in Chicago, WTVD in Raleigh-Durham, KTRK in Houston, KABC in Los Angeles, KFSN in Fresno, KGO in San Francisco and ABC's Localish. This is the first time the series is available to stream nationwide on Hulu.

In this new family friendly show, audiences traverse the country to meet some of Jolly Ole' St. Nick's most memorable letter writers, the human elves Santa tapped to make their Christmas wishes come true, and the USPS employees who annually make everything possible.

Formed in 2020, Sweet World Films is the production company run by the award-winning producing team of Dana Nachman and Chelsea Matter. The company has a track record for turning documentary feature films into series - first with the film Pick of the Litter, which sold to IFC and was commissioned for a series by Disney+ and now with Dear Santa the series, which is based on their film that first released through IFC and Hulu in 2020.

Sweet World chooses stories that move and inspire people and then tells those stories with an eye toward pulling out heightened emotion. Their films and television series focus on the most basic and core human stories, where the narrative is always structured for maximum emotional impact.