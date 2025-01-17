DAVID LYNCH: THE ART LIFE Now Streaming for Free on The Criterion Channel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its celebration of the life and work of David Lynch, the Criterion Channel will be showing the intimate documentary portrait David Lynch: The Art Life for free in the U.S. from now through the end of January. The film will be available to stream with or without a Criterion Channel subscription.

The Criterion Channel is home to many of the films of David Lynch, including Eraserhead, Lost Highway, and Inland Empire, as well as all the supplemental features developed by Criterion over its long relationship with the filmmaker: hours of interviews with the man himself and his key collaborators, behind-the-scenes documentaries, on-set footage, deleted scenes, and more.

A rare glimpse into the mind of one of cinema’s most enigmatic visionaries, David Lynch: The Art Life offers an absorbing portrait of the artist, as well as an intimate encounter with the man himself. From his secluded home and painting studio in the Hollywood Hills, a candid Lynch conjures people and places from his past, from his boyhood to his experiences at art school to the beginnings of his filmmaking career—in stories that unfold like scenes from his movies. This remarkable documentary by Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes, and Olivia Neergaard-Holm travels back to Lynch’s early years as a painter and director drawn to the phantasmagoric, while also illuminating his enduring commitment to what he calls “the art life”: “You drink coffee, you smoke cigarettes, and you paint, and that’s it.”

ABOUT THE CRITERION COLLECTION

