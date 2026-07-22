DATELINE to Air 'The Mushroom Mystery' on Indiana Wife Accused of Poisoning Husband

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

NBC's DATELINE is set to air a new report titled 'The Mushroom Mystery' on Friday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, examining the case of an Indiana wife accused of poisoning her husband with mushrooms. The episode, reported by correspondent Blayne Alexander, centers on the discovery of a body on a rural road outside of Indianapolis and the subsequent investigation into whether the victim was killed by mushroom poisoning. Interviews include the woman who found the body, friends of the victim, and mycology expert and Purdue University professor Dr. Mary Catherine Aime. The following night, on Saturday, July 25 at the same time, DATELINE is also set to air 'A Promise to Gloria,' a separate one-hour report on the decades-long search for answers in the unsolved murder of a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland, Ohio, reported by Andrea Canning.

The Mushroom Mystery

The story: When a woman finds a body on a rural road outside of Indianapolis, police learn the victim might have been poisoned with mushrooms.

Reported by: Blayne Alexander

Interviews with: The woman who found the body Jennie Thomas, friends of the victim Matt Tanner and his wife Chris and an expert in mycology and professor at Purdue University Dr. Mary Catherine Aime.

Where: Noblesville, Indiana

A Promise to Gloria

The story: For decades, a mother searches for answers in the unsolved murder of her 14-year-old daughter Gloria until new DNA technology changes everything.

Reported by: Andrea Canning

Interviews with: Gloria's mother Yvonne Pointer, detectives Jack Bornfeld and Janice Abernathy, former prosecutor Richard Bell, and others.

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 34th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays and Saturdays at 10/9c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel. Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...