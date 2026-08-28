DARK MATTER Season 2 Opening Scene Shows Only One Jason Reunited With Family

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Apple TV posted the opening scene from Season 2 of DARK MATTER, picking up the story of Jason Dessen and his family as they attempt to settle into a life they thought was finally safe. The clip underscores a grim detail carried over from the first season: of the many versions of Jason scattered across parallel realities, only one made it back to reunite with his family, while countless others were not so fortunate.

DARK MATTER is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man whose life is upended when he is abducted into an alternate version of his own existence. Jennifer Connelly co-stars, with the series also featuring Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley, and Amanda Brugel. Season one followed Jason's disorienting attempt to find his way back to his original reality amid a landscape of lives he could have lived.

Season 2 finds the Dessens in a quieter chapter, having found a version of safety after the chaos of the first season, only for new forces to push them back into danger. The opening scene sets up that shift, moving the family from stability toward another period of running. DARK MATTER is classified as science fiction, alongside other Apple TV titles such as SILO, Foundation, and Invasion.

The series is streaming on Apple TV, with the new season continuing the story threads left open at the close of season one. The opening scene gives viewers a first look at how the Dessens' circumstances have changed and what threat awaits them next.

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