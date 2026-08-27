Joel Edgerton on DARK MATTER's Big Tech Question: 'If It Can Be Done, Should It Be Done?'

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly sat down with TODAY to discuss Season 2 of Apple TV's DARK MATTER, focusing on how the sci-fi thriller's storyline resonates with the rapid pace of technological change. "There's a big question posed in this season, which is, 'If it can be done, should it be done?'" Edgerton said of the new episodes.

Edgerton stars as Jason Dessen, a physicist and family man abducted into an alternate version of his life, while Connelly also stars in the series, which is based on Blake Crouch's best-selling novel. During the appearance, Edgerton also spoke about learning sign language for his role, adding a physical dimension to his preparation for the character.

The conversation also touched on Connelly reacting to "Top Gun 3" rumors. DARK MATTER's second season builds on a first outing that saw Dessen navigating a disorienting landscape of the lives he could have lived, a premise the series has described as turning from wonder into nightmare.

Season 2 finds the Dessen family attempting to settle into a quiet life before being forced to run once again, according to prior coverage of the series. More on the new season's premiere and cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on DARK MATTER Season Two.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...