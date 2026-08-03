Blake Crouch, Matt Tolmach Revisit DARK MATTER Season 1 Ahead of Season 2

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Author Blake Crouch and co-writer and executive producer Jacque Ben-Zekry sat down for a new episode of the Dark Matter official podcast to revisit the biggest moments of the Apple TV series' first season ahead of its return. The episode, released on Apple TV's YouTube channel, walks through how Crouch's best-selling novel became a television series and sets up what listeners can expect when Season 2 begins.

Executive producer Matt Tolmach joined Crouch and Ben-Zekry for the discussion, focusing on the process of adapting Crouch's novel and building out the world of Dark Matter for the screen. The series stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist and family man abducted into an alternate version of his life after a walk home in Chicago, with Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel rounding out the cast.

Season one followed Dessen's attempt to return to his own reality after being thrust into a mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. Season two picks up with the Dessens settling into what seems like a quiet, safe life before new forces compel them to run once again.

The podcast catch-up arrives as Apple TV continues building toward the new season, following a San Diego Comic-Con panel where Edgerton, Connelly and Crouch previewed Season 2's twists alongside Ben-Zekry, Tolmach, Braga and Okeniyi.

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