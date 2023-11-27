DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Semi-Finals Lineup With Songs From Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan & More

In the season’s penultimate episode, each of the five couples will take the stage to showcase two all-new performances as they fight for a spot in the finale. The all-new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” airs TUESDAY, NOV. 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Throughout the evening, each couple will perform one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style, as they battle it out for scores and votes. Additionally, there will be a special performance by the professional dancers who will be joining the DWTS LIVE 2024 Tour to the tune of “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe, choreographed by Mandy Moore.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The five remaining couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Photo: Disney/Eric McCandless