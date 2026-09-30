D-Nice Will Present THE FEAST at The Arena at Southlake

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The Arena at Southlake is set to host D-Nice Presents: The Feast on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, following a packed house for the venue's live performance debut with Floetry's headlining tour featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses. The two-night residency brings D-Nice and a stellar lineup of artists to Clayton County for back-to-back evenings of music, culture, and community energy, with host Kenny Burns keeping the party going both nights. The Feast continues a run of high-profile bookings for the venue, which recently hosted Rod Wave as he rehearsed for his current tour.

Friday, November 27: The festivities kick off with legendary acts Too $hort, Machel Montano, David Banner, and Digable Planets.

Saturday, November 28: The celebration continues with performances from Queen Latifah, Lloyd, Teedra Moses, and Bobby V.

Additional surprise artist announcements are expected for both nights.

A member of the pioneering hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, D-Nice has built a career spanning nearly four decades as an artist, DJ, and photographer. In 2020, his Club Quarantine sets became a cultural gathering place during the pandemic, introducing his signature mix of music to audiences worldwide. He has since brought Club Quarantine to stages including the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center, and received the NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year.

The Feast brings that spirit of connection to The Arena at Southlake. Located beside Southlake Mall in Morrow (1300 Southlake Circle, Morrow, GA 30260), the venue gives Clayton County and the wider Atlanta area a place to gather for a live music celebration during the holiday weekend.

Event Details

Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28

The Arena at Southlake, 1300 Southlake Circle, Morrow, GA 30260

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. each night

Tickets are on sale now through Eventim at thearenaatsouthlake.com

Rooted in community, The Arena at Southlake recently hosted three sessions of the TRP NOW Industry Chat series, giving students a firsthand look at careers in live entertainment. Ebony Madry, lead at the agency Wasted Potential and designer of the set for Rod Wave's upcoming tour, spoke about the art and business of set design. EJ Bradley, General Manager of The Arena at Southlake, walked students through the behind-the-scenes world of venue operations. Rounding out the series, Clayton County Public Schools Morrow High School graduate Fly Guy DC shared his journey to becoming a radio personality.

About D-Nice

Legendary artist, DJ, and photographer, Derrick 'D-Nice' Jones, has moved millions on wax, on stage, and in his revolutionary virtual 'Club Quarantine'. As the world reopened, D-Nice was back to making records and rocking stages from his sold-out Club Quarantine Live at the Hollywood Bowl to reaching global audiences on the 94th Academy Awards and New Year's Rockin' Eve. After co-producing 'Club Quarantine Live' at the renowned Carnegie Hall and Apollo Theater, in 2023, D-Nice took the stage during Cannes Lions, produced 'CQ After Dark' in partnership with Essence Festival, fought to end poverty with Global Citizen, and returned to the Opera House at the Kennedy Center. In 2024 D-Nice received the 2024 UNCF Charlotte Masked Hero Award and the Heroes of Media 2024 Vanguard Award, brought his unique talent to south of France for the most anticipated 'Club Quarantine Live After Dark' and to both the Essence Festival main stage and in official partnership with the Essence Festival of Culture, headlined the performance at the first ever US Open Block Party, and returned CQ Live to Los Angeles with a sold-out NYE show at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. In celebration of the 5th anniversary of Club Quarantine, D-Nice took Club Quarantine to The Apollo Theater, the Baltimore Preakness Festival, Essence Festival of Culture, and the Newark Symphony Hall.

About The Arena at Southlake

The Arena at Southlake is a premier, multi-purpose venue owned by Clayton County Public Schools and stewarded by the Clayton County Board of Education. Purpose-built to host graduations, school sporting events, and milestone moments for Clayton County students and families, the Arena also serves as a destination for concerts, professional sports, conventions, expos, and large-scale community events. Venue management and day-to-day operations are led by TRP Now, Inc., providing a dedicated point of contact for event inquiries, rentals, and operational coordination. With seating for 8,000 guests, the Arena features modern architecture, flexible event spaces, premium seating, luxury suites, a rooftop terrace, and ample parking. Located minutes from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, The Arena at Southlake is a Clayton County school board-owned property, managed and operated by TRP Now, Inc. For event information, visit thearenaatsouthlake.com.

About TRP

Founded in 1996 by President & CEO Shahida Mausi, The Right Productions Now, Inc. (TRP Now, Inc.) is an award-winning venue management, event production, and experiential programming company known for creating culturally significant spaces for community, entertainment, and live events. TRP manages and operates The Arena at Southlake in Clayton County, Georgia. Since 2004, TRP has also managed Detroit's Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, producing concerts and events along the city's riverfront.

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