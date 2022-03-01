Cristin Milioti & More Join Peacock's Comedic Thriller THE RESORT

Peacock announced TODAY William Jackson Harper (Love Life, The Underground Railroad) and Cristin Milioti (Made for Love, Palm Springs) will star in the highly-anticipated comedic thriller series THE RESORT, a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones, Licorice Pizza), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance, Dave) and Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest, Outsourced) have also been added to the ensemble series, along with previously announced series leads including Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol and recurring guest stars Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Siara will write and executive produce. Sam Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Allison Miller will serve as Executive Producer. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer. Ben Sinclair will also direct and executive produce episodes 1-4.

Siara (Palm Springs, Lodge 49) is also a writer and co-producer on Peacock and UCP's upcoming limited series ANGELYNE with Emmy Rossum (Shameless) starring in the title role. ANGELYNE is about the L.A. billboard icon and loosely inspired by the 2017 Hollywood Reporter story about her life.

A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to THE TEST when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

The series will shoot in the tropical location of Puerto Rico.

Photo credit: Jake Wilson