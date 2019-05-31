Creature Documentary TERROR IN THE SKIES Soars To Digital HD 6/7

Small Town Monsters has announced the nationwide Digital HD and DVD release of Terror in the Skies. Director Seth Breedlove explores hundreds of years of terrifying reports of encounters with massive, winged creatures around the Land of Lincoln. From Alton's MAN-EATING Piasa Bird legends to recent Chicago sightings of a creature said to resemble West Virginia's infamous Mothman, TERROR IN THE SKIES takes an in-depth look at a centuries-old mystery. The latest folklore documentary from the team behind the miniseries "On the Trail of Bigfoot", TERROR IN THE SKIES will be available to rent or own on Amazon Instant Video, Vimeo OnDemand, DVD and VIDI Space starting June 7th, 2019.

Terror in the Skies promises to open viewers' minds to the possibility that such a beast could exist by way of believable witnesses and fascinating photographic, video and audio evidence. Small Town Monsters made waves in 2017 with their documentary The Mothman of Point Pleasant, which TERROR IN THE SKIES acts as a "spiritual sequel" to and one that will be concluded in 2020 by the final chapter in their Mothman trilogy, The Mothman Legacy.

Terror in the Skies is narrated by author, musician and television personality Lyle Blackburn. It is co-written by Seth Breedlove and Mark Matzke, with cinematography by Zac Palmisano, an original score by Brandon Dalo, and sound design by Jason Utes.

SRV Films and Santino Vitale handled VFX and the film contains original illustrations by Matt Harris and Brian Serway. The film is produced by Seth and Adrienne Breedlove. Authors Loren Coleman and Troy Taylor are featured alongside numerous others.

Journey to the heartland of the Midwest in this new documentary which offers an in-depth look at an ongoing phenomenon. Director Seth Breedlove contacted numerous witnesses and investigators who claim to have seen massive beings in the sky as recently as last year. One of the most recent, and popular stories in recent years has been an ongoing wave of sightings of a red-eyed, shapeless creature dubbed "the Chicago Mothman".





